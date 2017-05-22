Billboard Music Awards 2017: Drake beats Adele’s record with 13 wins

Drake poses in the press room with his 13 awards at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Drake won for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for “Views,” Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Steaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Tour, Top Rap Album for “Views,” Top Streaming Song (Audio) for “One Dance,” Top R&B Song for “One Dance,” and Top R&B Collaboration for “One Dance.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Drake poses in the press room with his 13 awards at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Drake won for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for “Views,” Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Steaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Tour, Top Rap Album for “Views,” Top Streaming Song (Audio) for “One Dance,” Top R&B Song for “One Dance,” and Top R&B Collaboration for “One Dance.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Drake took home 13 awards at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, beating the previous record of 12 held by Adele.He won top artist, top male artist and top Billboard 200 album for View.’ He beat out Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, twenty-one pilots, Shawn Mendes and the Chainsmokers for top artist. The top artist award was presented by Prince Jackson, the late Michael Jackson’s eldest son. The awards were held at the T-Mobile Arena.

Actress and singer Cher served up her greatest songs and fashions during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. This year’s Icon Award recipient delivered a Las Vegas-worthy performance of her 90s dance hit “Believe” in a body-revealing outfit and white wig surrounded by dancers. She returned in another iconic look: teased curly black hair and leather jacket over a sparkling jumpsuit as she sang “If I Could Turn Back Time.” The 71-year-old bragged that she had a career that lasted five decades and could still do a five-minute plank.

A moment of silence was observed during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday for Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell who was found dead Thursday in his hotel room in Detroit. Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons said in the tribute that Cornell, who also sang lead in the band Audioslave, was a singer who had “a voice for the ages.”

A leader of the grunge movement spreading out of Seattle, the 52-year-old will be buried Friday in Los Angeles. Celine Dion performed her classic “My Heart Will Go On,” at the Billboard Music Awards 20 years after the song was a chart topper. The song became iconic as the theme song for the blockbuster film, “Titanic,” and won an Academy Award for best original song. Singing under a giant sparkling chandelier, Dion was resplendent in white with giant puffy sleeves and her voice was as strong as ever on Sunday in Las Vegas. Another Canadian was also having a great night as Drake was cleaning up with 12 awards before the show reached the halfway mark at the T-Mobile Arena.

Miley Cyrus introduced a new version of her persona, the low-key, in love Miley, when she performed her new song “Malibu,” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. The new Miley is a far cry from the previous Disney child star who shocked consistently audiences for years with her twerking and singing nude atop a giant wrecking ball.

Her sister Noah Cyrus noted in the intro that her sister, who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth, was “the happiest she had ever been.” The singer didn’t dance, but performed the acoustic driven slow-burning song in front of giant images of the beach and ocean and ended the song with teary eyes. The Chainsmokers, a leading nominee, picked up the first televised award of the night with Halsey for top collaboration for their song “Closer.” Drake led the winners with 12 awards. He has 22 nominations.

Nicki Minaj opened the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with an explosive nine-minute set of her top songs _ including “No Frauds” a response to a diss track from Remy Ma.At various points, she was joined by Lil Wayne, DJ David Guetta and Jason Derulo. Vanessa Hudgens, hosting the show on ABC with Ludacris, imitated Minaj’s rap onstage and earned applause from the crowd. Hudgens also sang some of Celine Dion’s “I’m Your Lady” (Dion will perform later in the show).

Drake and Beyonce were among the early winners. Drake had earned 10 awards in early winners announced Sunday morning and picked up an 11th for top male artist in the first minutes of the show. Beyonce earned five in the early winners.Drake and the Chainsmokers are top contenders with 22 nominations each.

Drake will walk into the 2017 Billboard Music Awards already a winner: He earned 10 early awards.The rapper and the electronic dance duo the Chainsmokers were top contenders with 22 nominations each. The early winners announced Sunday morning by dick clark productions included Beyonce, who won five and twenty one pilots, who won four. The Chainsmokers picked up three honors in the early announcement.

Also Read: As Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana turns 17, Gauri Khan shares a gorgeous photo of birthday girl

The Billboard Awards will be held Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where more awards will be announced. Cher, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Drake and the Chainsmokers will perform at the show airing live on ABC. Imagine Dragons will speak about Chris Cornell’s influence on the band ahead of their performance. Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens will host the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now