Bhajan singer Anup Jalota will never sing in Pakistan. Here is why

Anup Jalota has ruled the bhajan genre in India for years. But to say that his fan base is only concentrated in the country would be wrong. the maestro has followers across the world, including Pakistan. Even though he is not been too regular in terms of recording new songs for years now, his hit tracks still remain the favourite for many. However, much to the dismay of his listeners in Pakistan, Anup Jalota has vowed that he will never perform across the border, as the nation supports terrorism.

“I took a vow that I will never go to Pakistan to sing. Terrorists come to our country from there and kill our people, why should I entertain the citizens of that country. I turn down every invitation from Pakistan. I have never visited that country to give a concert and will not go in future also. If I feel like visiting Lahore, I will go to Pakistan, but will never go there to sing,” the 63 years old singer said.

Jalota further added that all the Pakistani artists who come down to India for work, should ask their rulers to stop sending terrorists to India. The bhajan singer also condemned the recent attack on Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of his upcoming film Padmavati in Jaipur by Rajput Karni Sena. “To object to a film’s content even before its release was not justified,” he said.

Apart from bhajans, Jalota is also known for his performances in the Hindu devotional genre and Urdu form of poetry and ghazal. Popularly known as the “Bhajan Samraat” the musician was conferred the Padma Shri in 2012 by Government of India.

