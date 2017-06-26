Beyonce wins big at BET Awards

Beyonce won for Female R&B/Pop Artist, Album Of The Year for “Lemonade”, Beyonce won for Female R&B/Pop Artist, Album Of The Year for “Lemonade”,

Singer Beyonce Knowles was the big winner at the 2017 BET Awards, taking a total of five trophies at the music event. The BET Awards were handed out on Sunday night at Microsoft Theater here. Actor Leslie Jones served as the host, reports deadline.com. Beyonce won for Female R&B/Pop Artist, Album Of The Year for “Lemonade”, and Viewers Choice, Video Director Of The Year and Video Of The Year for “Sorry”, the latter honour she shared with Bruno Mars’ “24K magic”.

Mars also won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Chance The Rapper was named Best New Artist, while Kendrick Lamar and Remy Ma won the male and female Hip Hop Artists honours, respectively. The show also featured former First Lady Michelle Obama making a surprise video appearance to present fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper with the Humanitarian Award.

Beyonce, who reportedly had her twins earlier this month, was not present to accept her honour. According to dailymail.co.uk, Chloe x Halle, the duo signed to Beyonce, recited a speech given to them from the pop star. The note read: “Thank you BET for this award and your tremendous support of Lemonade. This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honouring the past, and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve.

“Thank you to my mother Tina Knowles-Lawson for being my biggest, biggest teacher and consistent influence. Thank you to my entire family for so much love. To my team at Parkwood, thank you. And thanks to all the fans, my Beyhive, for riding with me. I love and appreciate you. And to everyone at the show tonight, you all look so beautiful. And at home, thank you, and have a wonderful, wonderful night. From, Beyonce.”

