Beyonce to join Coldplay for Super Bowl show

Pop star Beyonce will join Coldplay on-stage during their performance at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show next month. (Source: Reuters) Pop star Beyonce will join Coldplay on-stage during their performance at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show next month. (Source: Reuters)

Pop star Beyonce will join Coldplay on-stage during their performance at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show next month.

The British rockers will be headlining the big gig in Santa Clara, California on February 7, and bosses at Pepsi, the company sponsoring the show, have confirmed Coldplay will be joined by R&B star Beyonce, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Coldplay is expected to bring the “Crazy In Love” singer out for a live rendition of Hymn for the Weekend, the track she features on, on the the group’s latest album, A Head Full of Dreams.

This won’t be Beyonce’s first time at the Super Bowl – in 2013, she headlined her own half-time show, which featured a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App