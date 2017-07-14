Beyonce shares first glimpse of her twins Sir Carter and Rumi as they turn one month old. See photos

Pop star Beyonce has finally shared a picture of her twins. In celebration of the kids turning one month old, the 35-year-old took to social media to post an adorable click. Pop star Beyonce has finally shared a picture of her twins. In celebration of the kids turning one month old, the 35-year-old took to social media to post an adorable click.

Beyonce, the new mother shared the first picture of herself with her twins whom she has named–Sir Carter and Rumi. The popstar has finally shared picture of her precious twins. In celebration of the kids turning one month old, the 35-year-old took to social media to post an adorable picture.

Sporting a flowy pink floral dress and long blue veil, the songstress is seen cradling her newborns in the snap. “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” she captioned the Instagram picture. And the picture has gone viral already.

Beyonce, the ‘Lemonade’ singer, and husband Jay Z, who tied the knot in April 2008, are already parents to five-year-old girl, Blue Ivy Carter, who was born in January 2012. US singer Beyonce gave birth to twins in Los Angeles. Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles shared the news via Twitter. He posted a picture which read ‘Happy Birthday to the twins! Love Ganddad’, and captioned it as, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday.”

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, just liked Mathew’s post on IG, making her the 2nd family member to publicly acknowledge the birth. A source earlier confirmed to People Magazine, “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”

But, Beyhives were angry that he did not let Beyonce herself announce the news before him. But this image of Beyonce and her new-borns is certainly a visual treat for her fans.

See Beyonce’s first picture with her twins Sir Carter and Rumi:

Beyonce, who is one of the most powerful women in the music business, announced the pregnancy on her Instagram account in February along with an image of herself in a lingerie and caressing a noticeable baby bump.

Popstar Beyonce had released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z. The photos, posted on the 35-year-old singer’s website, beyonce.com, included a black-and-white nude photo, several topless shots and others in which she wears lingerie. Many were set in a floral background and showed her caressing a large baby bump. The caption on the photos is “I have three hearts.”

The pictures, including some with the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, were accompanied by poems about motherhood. They were released a day after her surprise pregnancy announcement broke social media records.

The announcement got more than 8 million ‘likes’ in the first 24 hours to become the ‘most-liked’ Instagram post ever.

See a few pics from Beyonce’s nude pregnancy photoshoot:

And here’s the pic with which she made the announcement of her pregnancy:

The R&B singer performed live at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles two weeks later, proudly displaying her belly in a motherhood-themed show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd