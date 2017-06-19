Beyonce, Jay Z welcome twins, father Mathew Knowles confirms the news on Twitter. See photo

Beyonce has given birth to twins in Los Angeles. Beyonce has given birth to twins in Los Angeles.

US singer Beyonce has given birth to twins in Los Angeles. Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles shared the news via Twitter. He posted a picture which read ‘Happy Birthday to the twins! Love Ganddad’, and captioned it as, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday.”

Yesterday, there were reports that music’s power couple Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed baby twins in Los Angeles. Now, Queen Bey’s dad Mathew Knowles has confirmed on Twitter that the twins have arrived. Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, just liked Mathew’s post on IG, making her the 2nd family member to publicly acknowledge the birth. A source confirmed to People Magazine, “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”

But, Beyhives were angry that he did not let Beyonce herself announce the news before him. Several celebrity news websites reported this on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Beyonce, 35, and rapper and music producer Jay Z, already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. E! News, citing multiple unidentified sources, reported the birth and said that Jay Z and Blue Ivy were seen at a Los Angeles area hospital on Thursday. US Weekly, also citing multiple unidentified sources, reported that the couple welcomed twins earlier this week.

The “Lemonade” singer, one of the most powerful women in the music business, announced the pregnancy on her Instagram account in February along with an image of her posed in a lingerie and caressing a noticeable baby bump.

Check Beyonce’s father tweet, confirming that Beyonce has given birth to twins:

The announcement got more than 8 million ‘likes’ in the first 24 hours to become the ‘most-liked’ Instagram post ever. The R&B singer performed live at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles two weeks later, proudly displaying her swelling belly in a motherhood-themed show. She has since posted numerous pictures of her bare baby bump on her social media accounts.

The birth of Blue Ivy caused a paparazzi storm in 2012, with New York’s Lenox Hill hospital shutting down part of its maternity wing to accommodate music’s royal couple. News of the pregnancy came less than a year after the release of Beyonce’s 2016 album “Lemonade,” in which she appeared to address long-standing rumors of trouble in her eight-year marriage. The lyrics of several songs spoke about being cheated on, and regretting being married. But Beyonce made clear in the final tracks of the album and in music videos featuring Jay-Z that she had decided to stay in the relationship. The couple have never addressed the rumors publicly.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd