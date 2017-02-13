Beyonce gives voice to ‘our pain’ in powerful Grammy 2017 acceptance speech. See pics, video

Grammy Awards 2017: Beyonce in her winning speech thanked “everyone who worked so hard to beautifully capture the profundity of deep southern culture.” Grammy Awards 2017: Beyonce in her winning speech thanked “everyone who worked so hard to beautifully capture the profundity of deep southern culture.”

Beyonce won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards and the pop star took the stage to give a powerful speech to empower “every child of every race.” Along with her husband, Jay Z, and her daughter, Blue Ivy, Beyonce thanked “everyone who worked so hard to beautifully capture the profundity of deep southern culture.”

“We all experience pain and loss and often we become inaudible,” she said on stage. “My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that will give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history, to confront issues that make us uncomfortable.”

“It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves, and have no doubt that they’re beautiful, intelligent, and capable,” Beyonce, who recently announced that she’s pregnant with twins, continued.

Grammy Awards 2017: Beyoncé with husband, Jay Z:

Grammy Awards 2017 | Watch Beyoncé performing at the Grammys:

“This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes.”