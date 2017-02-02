Beyonce announces she’s expecting twins. Her pregnant pic breaks the internet

Beyonce’s baby bump post has already become the most-liked Instagram post of all time with 6.7 million likes in just eight hours. Beyonce’s baby bump post has already become the most-liked Instagram post of all time with 6.7 million likes in just eight hours.

Pop superstar Beyonce revealed that she is expecting two new additions to her family. Yes! this news took the world by storm as Beyonce made this surprise announcement on Instagram with a picutre and a message for her fans. The pop star’s baby bump post has already become the most-liked Instagram post of all time with 6.7 million likes — in just eight hours.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old singer posted a beautiful picture of her kneeling on a bed of flowers, in a red mesh bra and blue silk knickers, proudly displaying her baby bump. The pic is captioned as, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Queen Bey and her rapper husband Jay Z are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy. Beyonce is expecting twins and this news brought in many reactions from all quarters. Within seconds of her message, Twitterati went berserk, as tweets and comments kept pouring in from across the world.

See Beyonce’s recent post here:

See Beyonce family pic here:

From actor Jamilah Lemieux tweeting, “The office just exploded in “Beyoncé” to ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Ashley Benson freaking out, the Internet could not get over the development and emotion-filled reactions kept filling the online world,” to some other social media birds who went to say, “The world is burning and Beyonce’s response is: MAKE TWO MORE BEYONCES” and “Pregnant – Beyonce, Pregnant with twins – Beytwice.”

The previous most-liked post was a Selena Gomez Coca-Cola ad, which was posted in June and has 6.3 million likes.

