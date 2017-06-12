Beyonce and Jay Z to welcome their twins at home rather than hospital

Beyonce is turning her mansion into a private maternity ward. Beyonce is turning her mansion into a private maternity ward.

Popular Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z are reportedly planning to welcome their twins at home rather than hospital and are turning their mansion into a one million pounds private maternity ward. Medical equipment including incubators and “an entire professional neonatal wing” has been shipped into the couple’s property, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Vans full of high-tech kit have been seen arriving at the mansion over past few days, suggesting the due day is fast approaching. “It is all about privacy and safety. It’s not usual for someone expecting twins to have them at home, but Beyonce has discussed it with her doctors,” a neighbour said. “She’s in prime physical condition and they are setting up a professional maternity unit inside the house for the birth. There will also be an ambulance on standby to take her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital should she or the babies need hospital care. “Jay Z can be seen going in and out of the property, but Beyonce is lying low,” the neighbour added.

Beyonce took the world by storm when she announced that she was expecting twins on Instagram in February. Queen Bey and her rapper husband Jay Z are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy. It was also recently reported that the pair want their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to be in the room to witness the ‘magical family moment.’ ‘They’re worried that their daughter might feel left out when the twins arrive, so they’re trying to make sure she feels involved every step of the way,’ as reported by the Daily Mail.

