Songs of 2016

An Equal Music

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2016 was awarded to the Tambourine Man. Bob Dylan was given the award “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”. The news was received with mixed reactions all over the world. While a slew of musical, literary and academic communities expressed their joy, considering it a brilliant acknowledgement of the musician’s poetry, many were stunned by the announcement, calling it “ill-conceived” and “nostalgia-driven”. The year also saw Carnatic classical vocalist TM Krishna being felicitated with the Ramon Magsaysay Award for “his forceful commitment as an artist and advocating art’s power to heal India’s deep social divisions, breaking barriers of caste and class to unleash what music has to offer not just for some but for all.” While the award riled many who called Krishna an armchair activist, a musician being awarded the Magsaysay for his work also found a lot of appreciation. “The award has reassured me that art is seamlessly connected with the living. Art forms and artistes cannot conceal themselves in an artificially constructed, synthetic ‘paradise’, believing that we offer something beyond the temporal,” said Krishna in an interview to The Indian Express.

To Stand or Not

The underlying message of the Indian national anthem, a piece of poetry written by Rabindranath Tagore and set to music in Bilawal, a raga which uses all the seven notes of music, is pluralism — peaceful co-existence of different interests, convictions and lifestyles. However, 2016 was the year when the same national anthem became a reason for debate. The irony of its meaning was seen in the Supreme Court ruling, according to which, the national anthem is to be played before every movie in every cinema hall in the Republic of India. “When the national anthem is played, it is imperative for everyone to show honour and respect. It would instill a sense of committed patriotism and nationalism,” the judges observed. The ruling had many nationalists speak up in support of patriotism. Others argued that the imposition before a movie seemed unnecessary, adding that it should be played when one was celebrating the nation or before sporting and diplomatic events. Many added that patriotism could not be instilled through such compulsions. But since the ruling was in place, the movie halls had to comply. While the confusion over whether to stand in attention or not if the national anthem is a part of the film (recent Dangal is an example) continues, the debate is likely to continue in 2017 too.

JUKEBOX

Here’s our pick of the best songs of 2016

Chitta ve, Udta Punjab: A play on white powder, this Amit Trivedi ditty celebrated all things intoxicating to highlight drug use in Punjab. A synth piece merged with electronic distortions and an urgent rap with confidence so manic that there was no time to recover.

Bulleya, Aye Dil Hai Mushkil: Amit Mishra, and not Arijit Singh sang this in Aye Dil Hai Mushkil. The electric guitar prelude may have been “inspired” by Papa Roach’s Last resort, but the piece when paired with dholak and drums, opened an intense melody that remained an earworm.

Haanikaarak bapu, Dangal: Sung by Sarwar Khan and Sartaj Khan Barna — two children from Rajasthan’s Manganiyar community — the song came with the Haryanvi raagni (form of folk storytelling) at the helm. A joy of a piece by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya .

Mirzya, Mirzya: The parched-throat rendition by Pakistani singer Saieen Zahur was a lesson in imagining period music. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy took his voice, almost cracking at the edges, and paired it with that of Daler Mehndi. The result was stunning.

Kala chashma, Baar Baar Dekho: The repackaging of old compositions isn’t a new concept. What was interesting, however, in Kala chashma, was that composer Badshah retained everything from the original piece. What he added, apart from a fun rap was some swag, rhythms, occasional yelps and Neha Kakkar to create a chartbuster that was a toast of every dance floor in 2016.