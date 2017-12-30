Top Bollywood songs of 2017: Dil Diyan Gallan, Ban Ja Rani, Humsafar find place on the list

Here’s a playlist of the best Bollywood songs for 2017. Here’s a playlist of the best Bollywood songs for 2017.

2017 may have been a dull year for Bollywood releases but it definitely wasn’t the same for the Hindi music industry. From foot-tapping dance numbers to soulful romantic tracks, B-town’s singers gave us a dose of everything. Among the top singers for the year were the regulars like AR Rahman, Atif Aslam, Arijit Singh but even new voices like Akhil Sachdeva and Parineeti Chopra gained recognition.

While the best songs of the year are majorly dominated by romantic numbers like “Ban Ja Rani” from Tumhari Sulu, “Humsafar” from Badrinath Ki Dulhani, “Nazm Nazm” from Bareilly Ki Barfi, even peppy numbers such as “Sweety Tera Drama” from Bareilly Ki Barfi also find place in the list.

Here’s a best of 2017 playlist, specially curated for you to rewind through the year (in no particular order).

Ban Ja Rani – Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa’s track from Tumhari Sulu has been picturized on Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul. It is composed by Randhawa and Rajat Nagpal and voiced by Randhawa himself. While Randhawa already has hits like “Suit Suit” and “High Rated Gabru” to his credit, “Ban Ja Rani” has a slightly different tenderness attached to it.

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi – Parineeti Chopra and Sonu Nigam

Every best songs list is incomplete without the mention of Sonu Nigam’s stirring voice. And that is exactly the game changer in this reworked duet version of the original Parineeti song. The lyrics that have been penned by Kausar Munir beautifully tell the tale of two ex-lovers trying to escape their feelings.

Humsafar – Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral

Visualised on Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, “Humsafar” perfectly captures the musings of a heart falling in love. Akhil Sachdeva has composed, written and rendered this soft sufi romantic ballad.

Nazm Nazm – Ayushmann Khurrana

Penned and composed by Arko (who also sang the original version that featured in Bareilly Ki Barfi), “Nazm Nazm” featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is definitely one of the best romantic songs of the year. After listening to songs like these, we are just left wondering why he doesn’t sing more often.

Sweety Tera Drama – Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey and Shraddha Pandit

Voiced by Shabbir Ahmed, Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey and Shraddha Pandit, “Sweety Tera Drama” is one of the most popular and chart-busting dance numbers of the year. With the much-needed dose of ‘desi thumkas’ by all the three actors, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, it is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Hawayein – Arijit Singh

Pritam’s composition, Arijit Singh’s voice and Irshad Kamil’s lyrics have made “Hawayein” one of the most mesmerizing songs of the year with an old-world feel to it. Moreover, the picturisation on Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma also makes the track all the more beautiful.

Ok Jaanu Title track – AR Rahman and Srinidhi Venkatesh

AR Rahman. That is all one can say to describe the title track from Ok Jaanu. Written by Gulzar, this underrated song is sung and composed by the music maestro himself. Its selling point is the quintessential AR Rahman factor which, like all of his renditions, makes the track quirky yet pleasing to hear.

Enna Sona – Arijit Singh

Another beautiful piece from the Ok Jaanu album. This musical composition is again penned by Gulzar and composed by AR Rahman, but lending his voice for “Enna Sona” is romantic heartthrob Arijit Singh. And with mavericks like this working on the song, it is bound to be a hit.

Dil Dayan Gallan – Atif Aslam

This recently released romantic ballad from Tiger Zinda Hai has become extremely popular in the matter of just a few days. Tiger Zinda Hai’s “Dil Diyan Gallan” has been sung by Atif Aslam whose soul-stirring voice has beautifully brought Irshad Kamil’s lyrics to life. Talented music duo Vishal-Shekhar have composed the song.

Mere Rashke Qamar – Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have weaved pure magic with this Sufi romantic number from Baadshaho. Manoj Muntashir’s profound lyrics are also well complemented with the tunes of harmonium and mandolin.

Happy listening!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd