Rapper Badshah on Veere Di Wedding song: It is a fun song

Rapper-singer-composer Badshah has crooned a party song for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania’s chick-flick Veere Di Wedding. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Badshah talks about the song in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s production venture Veere Di Wedding, working with choreographer Farah Khan and more.

How has your Bollywood journey been?

It has been very encouraging. Karan Johar has been a massive part of it. My fans have been extremely encouraging. It’s fun to choose a career in music when you are appreciated for it.

We know you write your rap and compose the music too. Any plans to turn music composer for a complete Bollywood film album?

Sure, why not. In fact, I have my album coming soon which I have composed.

Punjabi rockstars are taking over Bollywood. Be it Diljit Dosanjh or Guru Randhawa. Is there a sort of competition between you guys, ever?

Not at all! They are such great musicians and I think there is enough space for all of us to co-exist in the industry.

I once heard in an interview that Diljit and you share a fetish for shoes. Is there more that’s common between you two?

Oh yes, we both love shoes. Fashion and style is everything for us. In fact, now I also have my own fashion brand BADFIT.

We heard you are singing for Veere Di Wedding. Could you tell us what would the song offer to the audience?

It is a fun song. I have sung in it to. It is always great working with Rhea. This is my second collaboration with her. (The first one being “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hue Hai” from Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan’s Khoobsurat)

How was it to shoot with the ladies and Farah Khan?

Just amazing. I am privileged. You all will soon hear it.

