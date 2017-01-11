Badshah blessed with a baby girl, see his daughter’s first pic

Badshah and wife Jasmine have been blessed with a baby girl. Badshah and wife Jasmine have been blessed with a baby girl.

Rapper Badshah and wife Jasmine have been blessed with a baby girl. This is their first born and going by the reports, both the baby and mother Jasmine are doing fine.

The rapper, who has had a successful 2016 with chartbusters such as ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘The Humma Song’ and many more, must be enjoying this moment with his family and friends. But all thanks to a close friend of Badshah, and fellow rapper Raftaar, we got to see the first picture of Badshah’s baby girl. And she is just adorbs.

Raftaar shared the good news with an adorable picture of the baby girl on Instagram. He captioned the image, “BETI HUI HAIN. Congratulations @badboyshah bhai and @thejessymessy bhabi. Chacha bann gaya ooyyeeeeeee. Rabba Meher Karin.”

See Badshah’s baby girl’s first picture:

Badshah fans can see his pics with wife Jasmine too:

Badshah’s fans must know that his real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. He did his schooling from Bal Bharti Public School, Delhi. Prior to becoming a full-time musician, he was a civil engineer from PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh. It was in the city that he was exposed to Punjabi music and started rapping. He has stated that if he had not become a rapper, he would “have been an IAS officer”.

This ‘DJ Waley Babu’, after conquering the world of Punjabi music, is now very much ruling Bollywood with his new-age tunes. Hit numbers like ‘The breakup song’, ‘Kar gayi chull’ and ‘Abhi toh party shuru hui hai’ and lot more falls in his kitty. Badshah is currently seen as a judge on new singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani, along with Shekhar Ravjiani, Shalmali Kholgade and director Karan Johar.

Congratulations to the couple!

