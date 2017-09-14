Baby No 2 for Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo on the way 

Adam Levine is expecting another child with wife Behati Prinsloo. Adam Levine is expecting another child with wife Behati Prinsloo.

And another little Levine is on its way! Sugar singer Adam Levine and supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo, already parents to daughter Dusty Rose, are adding another baby to their family. The model shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram. “ROUND 2…..” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a bikini, showing off her growing baby bump.

A source told People magazine, “Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family. They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them.” Just last month, the 28-year-old Behati also opened up to People magazine about the most surprising aspect of becoming a mother, saying, “I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought.” “I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” she added at the time. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.” Prinsloo also added that even though the first-time parents get “little sleep, It’s always worth it when you see her face smiling back at you.”

Well, congratulations are definitely in order for Maroon 5’s lead singer Adam. It has been just about a year since this lovely couple turned parents with their baby daughter named, Dusty Rose in September 2016. Levine and Prinsloo had tied the knot in 2014 in San José del Cabo, Mexico, after being engaged for a year.

(with PTI inputs)