Bollywood has no rap, doing a song on alcohol and women is not rap: Baba Sehgal

Rapper Baba Sehgal has associated himself with fast-food chain KFC and created a Chilli Chizza Rap in his style. Rapper Baba Sehgal has associated himself with fast-food chain KFC and created a Chilli Chizza Rap in his style.

Singer-actor Baba Sehgal, who created a sensation with his rap songs in the 1990s, feels the current trend of rapping in Bollywood films, is not rap at all.

“Bollywood has no rap. I feel that singing few lines in a film song and makers promoting it, doesn’t make it a rap song. Rap means rhythm and poetry and it has definite beginning and end. We are passionate rappers and I do a lot of both comedy and serious stuff as well,” Baba said.

“I feel doing a song on alcohol, women and many other things is not rap, this is just like gimmick. These people are enjoying and as a producer, you are misleading the younger generation that this is rap,” he added.

Also read | Bollywood’s tryst with rapping: From Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, everyone who turned a rapper

Baba is back with the genre for a digital campaign and feels that the medium has a greater power than films for making someone a star.

“Films are different media altogether and earlier it was film and television and now digital media. Infact I feel it’s much stronger than films as movies depend on digital campaign for marketing and promotions so I think digital media is much bigger. Anybody can be a star if the content is good,” he said.

“There is scope for every young actor who wants to be anyone. I think if you are good surfer of net, you can do wonders in your life,” Baba told IANS on the phone from Mumbai.

The rapper has associated himself with fast-food chain KFC to create a Chilli Chizza Rap in his style. The video was launched on Tuesday, here.

As per the campaign, Baba will tag his friends from the industry and ask them to take up the #ChizzaRapChallenge, where each one accepting the challenge will have to share their video on social media, rapping two-three lines and tagging five other friends to take up the challenge.

Watch | KFC Chilli Chizza rap with Baba Sehgal

Baba will soon be seen doing a cameo in Yash Raj Films Bank Chor. He said he got this project through digital medium only. “We are shooting the title song of Yash Raj Films ‘Bank Chor’ and I got this project on the basis of digital media only. I hope that people will like it,” Baba said.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd