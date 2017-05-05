Baahubali: The Conclusion also has the potential for another National Award: Veeron Ke Veer Aa singer Aditi Paul

Aditi Paul has been one of the sweet voices behind the romantic track from Baahubali: the Conclusion, Veeron Ke Veer Aa. Aditi Paul has been one of the sweet voices behind the romantic track from Baahubali: the Conclusion, Veeron Ke Veer Aa.

Ever since SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali: The Conclusion released, it has been dominating the film industry with its visual effects, grandeur and the talent of the cast – Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj. While we all enjoyed the romantic moment between Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena and their lovely journey on the ship, it was singer Aditi Paul’s sweet and enchanting voice that worked like the cherry on top in the romantic track, ‘Veeron Ka Veer Aa’. A nineties kid might remember her as one of the contestants selected for Indian Idol First Season.

During an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Aditi shared with us her experience of working in one of the biggest film franchise in the history of Bollywood. She said, “I think Baahubali: The Conclusion has the potential for another National Award win. I loved it very much. The whole Baahubali franchise has created an all new different world. I think it tells a fresh story, a completely different, gritting tale that takes you to another world. SS Rajamouli has created Baahubali franchise with such conviction, I am sure Baahubali will win the National Award in some category.”

Aditi had also sung the popular song Ang Laga De, featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. On asking her if a Bollywood director would ever dedicate so much time and effort behind one film she said, “I think if a film requires a certain time period, even as long as five years then definitely they will. Because everybody wants their work to do well and to do best for the film industry. And the film industry as far as I have seen is very united and they support each other all the time. So if one needs to devote so much time. Why won’t they?

” I loved working with SS Rajamouli. I met sir once, when I went to Hyderabad. I was mainly working under music director, MM Keeravani since I was one of the singers. This is the second time I am working with the him, I have previously worked with him for a devotional song, and I hope to look forward to do more projects with him in future.

For the uninitiated MM Keeravani is a popular Indian music composer who has worked in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi music before.

