Baahubali 2 Hindi jukebox out: An extraordinary film gets an average album

Baahubali: The Conclusion is scheduled for April 28 release.

SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali: The Conclusion is just weeks away from its release. The film will be released in four languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. While the songs of the films were released in Telugu more than a week ago, the Hindi audience were waiting patiently to be able to enjoy the music of the film. We just cannot get over the album of the first part of Baahubali grand series as it was a nice blend of dance, romance and thumping war songs.

Baahubali 2’s song list is not drastically different. The album consists of five songs. Title track, Jiyo Re Baahubali, speaks of the king and his people’s love for him. We are assuming this song will play as a flashback in which Prabhas has just been made the king of Mahishmati. Sung by Daler Mehendi, the song has just the right kind of feel you would want in a film like Baahubali.

The second song is ‘Veero Ke Veer’ which talks about Devasena’s love for Amarendra Baahubali, sung by Aditi Paul and Deepu. It is similar to the first part’s song where we saw Tamannaah’s character trying to impress Baahubali’s son Shiv, also played by Prabhas.

While tracks like ‘Jay Jaykaar’ and ‘Shivam’ would definitely help the progress of the story, ‘Soja Jara’ seems like the only weak link of the album. Sung by Madhushree, who earlier has given hits like Kabhi Neem Neem (Yuva), the song is a Krishna aradhana song.

Here is the jukebox of Baahubali: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli had promised a never-seen-before experience with his film but the songs are not out-of-the-box. We hope that the film does not disappoint us. Before the release of much awaited Baahubali: The Conclusion on April 28, the makers are re-releasing Baahubali: The Beginning on April 7.

