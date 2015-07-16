Avril Lavigne, Chad Kroeger buy new home

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger have bought a lavish French-style property in a leafy part of Sherman Oaks. (Source: Reuters)

Singer Avril Lavigne and her rocker husband Chad Kroeger have splashed out USD 5.4 million on new home in Sherman Oaks here.

The couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary following rumours their relationship was on the rocks last year, have bought a lavish French-style property in a leafy part of Sherman Oaks, reported Variety.

The 7,888-square-foot family-sized mansion, situated on half an acre of land, features six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a gym, basketball court, outdoor kitchen and a gourmet eat-in kitchen with three dishwashers.

It also boasts vaulted ceilings, a number of hand-carved fireplaces, four Juliet balconies, a dramatic double stair case, an ivy-covered outdoor terrace and an over-sized swimming pool.

The couple have spent most of their time living in their native Canada since getting married in the South of France in July 2013.

“Hello Kitty” hitmaker Lavigne, 30, was diagnosed with Lyme Disease last October and recently praised her rocker husband for being “supportive” throughout her health issues.

The Nickelback frontman, 40, also admitted he was relieved when she went public with the news following months of speculation their marriage was in crisis.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App