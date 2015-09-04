Avicii postpones the remainder of his tour

Avicii has cited “a larger tour initiative and a well-deserved break” as the reason for the change of tour dates. (Source: Instagram)

Swedish DJ Avicii has postponed the remainder of his tour but has released two new music videos. Avicii will move his scheduled shows at XS and Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, Storm Festival in Shanghai and Japan’s Fuji-Ku Conifer Forest and Maishima Special Stage to next year, reported Billboard.

Avicii has cited “a larger tour initiative and a well-deserved break” as the reason for the change of tour dates. “I look forward to keep being innovative with my team in leading a bigger change than just with my music,” said Avicii.

“In moving my tour promotional responsibilities to next year, I have a great opportunity to focus on myself and spend time trying to grow up in a way I never got the chance to – normal, or as normal as it could get. “My team, label and family have encouraged me to do that and I realise not many in my position get that opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Avicii has made his directorial debut, launching two music videos for his new singles ‘Pure Grinding’ and ‘For a Better Day’.

