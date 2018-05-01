Avicii died due to self-inflicted ‘cuts from glass’

Avicii battled alcohol problem for years, and his friends worried those issues would eventually kill him. Avicii battled alcohol problem for years, and his friends worried those issues would eventually kill him.

Swedish DJ and producer Avicii committed suicide with broken glass that he used to cut himself, reports tmz.com. Multiple sources familiar with the circumstances surrounding the famous DJ’s death told the site that he did indeed take his own life — something his parents alluded to last week.

The sources said the method of death was a shard of glass that caused massive bleeding. Two sources told tmz.com that Avicii broke a bottle and used the glass to inflict the fatal wound. One of the sources said it was a wine bottle.

The sources also said that the point of injury was Avicii’s neck but another source strongly denied that, saying it was his wrist. The DJ, who was 28, was found dead on April 20 in the Middle Eastern country of Oman. He battled alcohol problem for years, and his friends worried those issues would eventually kill him.

Avicii’s family had released a statement. “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress,” read the statement, released Thursday. “When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music.”

The Swedish performer retired from performing in 2016 but still produced albums and songs.

“Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight,” the statement read. “Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.”

Avicii’s family also thanked his fans for their support in the days following the superstar DJ’s death. He received a number of tributes from the music community and fans.

Avicii’s hits included “Wake Me Up” and “Le7els.” He was an international pop star, performing his well-known electronic dance songs around the world for die-hard fans, sometimes hundreds of thousands at music festivals, where he was the headline act.

With inputs of IANS and AP

