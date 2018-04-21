Here are six of the best tracks by Avicii

Record producer and EDM artist Avicii had helped produce some of the best tracks the genre could offer Record producer and EDM artist Avicii had helped produce some of the best tracks the genre could offer

Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii passed away on April 20 leaving a whole generation of EDM lovers in shock. While those who love the EDM genre will know quite a bit about Avicii’s work, but for those of you who haven’t heard of the artist, know that he was a leading light in the world of dance and music. Here’s looking back at some of his most popular tracks.

Wake Me Up

We have to start with Avicii’s wildly popular track, Wake Me Up. The song is uplifting, and speaks of hope and starting afresh. It’s a song that you might not instantly connect with Avicii, or even with the EDM genre for that matter. This is primarily because Wake Me Up has influences from the genres of folk music and country music.

I Could Be The One featuring Nicky Romero

This number by Avicii has a great vibe to it, just the thing you would expect from an EDM master. Its hook particularly hit a chord with the youth as it was played across several clubs in several countries.

Lonely Together featuring Rita Ora

British artist Rita Ora collaborated on this love song, peppered with the signature Avicii brand of EDM. It’s catchy and might be unlike a song that speaks of loneliness and love. You can even sway to this one. Energetically. Not your typical ‘sad’ number.

Levels

And then there is Levels. The song that impressed Pretty Lights and Flo Rida so much that they ended up using it in their own music eventually. Levels also got Avicii a Grammy nomination.

Seek Bromance

Seek Bromance is as great as any other feel-good house tracks out there. When it was first released in 2010, it became a sensation over a short span of time. It charted the top track lists in several countries and was right at number one spot on the Billboard Dance Clubs Songs category.

Hey Brother

This is not your quintessential dance track, and I mean that in the best way possible. Another unlikely Avicii track, with influences from country music. The song is all about celebrating brotherhood and friendship.

