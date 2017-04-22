Auto rickshaw driver’s son bags Rs 75000 ticket to Justin Bieber concert, can meet the singer too

The golden ticket will also give him backstage access and merchandise, that means he can meet and greet Justin Beiber. The golden ticket will also give him backstage access and merchandise, that means he can meet and greet Justin Beiber.

A Rs 75,000 ticket for singer Justin Bieber’s concert in India has been given for free to a Mumbai-based auto-rickshaw driver’s son, who is a fan of the American pop star.

The golden ticket will also give him backstage access and merchandise.

The 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver’s 22-year-old son, who has been following Bieber’s music, had dropped messages on the tour’s official page in the hopes of receiving a reply.

His wish has been fulfilled by the organisers — White Fox India.

“Yes it’s true, we have given the golden ticket to an ardent fan of Justin Bieber who didn’t have the means to afford the tickets,” Arjun Jain, the man behind the tour, said in a statement.

“Justin Bieber has always believed in charity and we wanted to ensure there is greater meaning to the Purpose Tour and we can extend our support to the causes Bieber publicly supports. We are also looking at partnering with NGOs to donate certain proceeds of the concert to a noble cause,” Jain added.

Also read: Girl In The City actor Mithila Palkar: Television is far more restrained a medium than web

The organisers might even arrange a special meet and greet for the fan with Bieber backstage. With tracks like Baby, Love Yourself, Sorry, Never Say Never, One Less Lonely Girl the Canadian singer has gained a massive fanbase worldwide.

A talent manager found Justin Beiber through YouTube. Scooter Braun, the then marketing executing of So So Def Recordings had clicked on one of the videos of Justin Beiber in 2007 by accident and the rest is history.

Justin Bieber will perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on May 10.

With inputs from agencies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 7:19 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd