Asha Bhosle’s wax statue to be added at the New Delhi Madame Tussauds

Bollywood’s golden era singer Asha Bhosle will be immortalised at India’s first Madame Tussauds attraction here. Her wax statue will join those of various heroes and icons at the famed attraction, it was announced via a statement on Tuesday. The figure will be displayed in the Bollywood music zone alongside other leading singers in an interactive-themed environment. The zone will enable fans to sing and perform with their favourite stars.

The team of experts from Madame Tussauds met Asha, 83, last year for the sitting session in Mumbai where over 150 specific measurements and images were taken. She is “thrilled and humbled”. She said, “Thank you to Madame Tussauds and my fans for considering me for this incredible honour. Having a wax figure is a completely ecstatic feeling and it’s a new experience for me. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank them for making it a unique and exciting experience.”

“I am excited to see and meet my final figure when the attraction opens. Madame Tussauds is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ attraction and is a rage across the world and I am looking forward to the launch and opening in Delhi,” the singer said in a statement. Having entertained generations of Bollywood music lovers for over six decades, Asha has recorded for over a thousand Bollywood movies and in more than 20 Indian and foreign languages. Asha has also been awarded the prestigious honour by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. In addition, she was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said: “Asha Bhosle is one of the greatest singers of all times, so her figure has been an obvious choice to be present at Madame Tussauds Delhi. She has admirers from all the generations and is loved by everyone for her contribution in the music fraternity. Announcing her figure at the attraction is exciting for us, and we are sure that this will give her fans many memories to carry home with lots of selfie moments with her”.

