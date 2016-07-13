Artistes should enjoy the process of learning in music: Shekhar Ravjiani

Shekhar Ravjiani believes aspiring music artistes should not worry about the future and should enjoy the “process of learning in music”. Shekhar Ravjiani believes aspiring music artistes should not worry about the future and should enjoy the “process of learning in music”.

Singer, composer and actor Shekhar Ravjiani, one half of the popular Bollyood composer duo Vishal-Shekhar, believes aspiring music artistes should not worry about the future and should enjoy the “process of learning in music”.

“I only believe in life that a person should enjoy the process. Singers should not think that what will happen with me in future or when will I get a break in the industry,” Shekhar, who was in the capital on Wednesday to promote his forthcoming singing reality show “The Voice India Kids”, told IANS here.

“They (artistes) should forget all that and enjoy the process of learning in music. It’s a gift. You are singing today because you have a gifted voice from god. Enjoy the magic of being on this platform and of performing in front of the audience. That’s what I follow,” he added.

Shekhar will be seen as a coach on “The Voice India Kids” — an Indian adaptation of the popular international format “The Voice” — alongside singers Shaan and Neeti Mohan.

Talking about the show, he said: “The concept of this show is totally different. It’s very unique. It’s (‘The Voice’) the number one music show all across the world like Britain, US and Australia.

“The best part is we are not judging and will rather be mentoring them. The show is spreading knowledge.”

The show will be aired on &TV starting from July 23. It will provide a platform to young singers between the age group of 6 to 14 years to showcase their talent on TV.

“Six to 14 is a very crucial age as in this age your grasping power is the strongest. So if you will give correct guidance to the children at this age, it will definitely help them in future. Today’s kids are really smart. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to spread knowledge,” Shekhar said.

