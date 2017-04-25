Armaan Malik to Arijit Singh: Channa Mereya make me feel I’ve lost the love of my life

Armaan Malik wrote a heartfelt message for Arijit Singh. Armaan Malik wrote a heartfelt message for Arijit Singh.

Arijit Singh rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 song Tum Hi Ho and since then, we cannot really remember even one film that does not have a song from Arijit. There are no doubts that the singer has become synonymous with romance, and his voice is music to our ears. It is not just us or millions of his fans who feel this way but even the people from the film industry. His contemporaries are a fan of his voice too. Armaan Malik, who has given hits like Bol Do Na Zara, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon and Main Hoon Hero Tera, wrote a heartfelt message for Arijit on Facebook.

In the message, the singer wrote that though Arijit has given back-to-back hits, it is the song ‘Channa Mereya’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which breaks his hearts into pieces and makes him feel like he has lost someone close to his heart, even though he hasn’t. This message from Armaan is more of a fan letter to his favourite singer in the present time. Armaan even wrote, “Arijit Singh have genuinely touched our hearts. And it’s because of you that singers can DREAM BIG in this country.”

A heartfelt message to a person I really admire specially on his birthday :

You made us all first shocked .. because we were NOT READY for you or for the talent you possessed.

When I first heard Tum Hi Ho play on YouTube, I understood this is something which is not earthly, it’s heavenly.

With your newer songs you showed your different colours.. but along with that we also realised that you had already sung songs like Raabta & Phir Mohabbat before Aashiqui 2 had even happened.

Soon after came a slew of hits like Dilliwali Girlfriend, Kabira, Ilahi, Laal Ishq, Aayat, Palat Tera Hero, Man Mast Magan, Sooraj Dooba Hai which made us realise your hidden talents – Romantic, Dance, Pop/Rock & Hindustani Classical and what not!!

After that there was no stopping the Voice & Magic of #ArijitSingh.

However, yes this HAS TO be mentioned.. the song #ChannaMereya just blew my heart into tiny fragments. I get goosebumps every single time I hear that song and it feels I’ve lost the love of my life even though I haven’t 🙈

You, Arijit Singh have genuinely touched our hearts. And it’s because of you that singers can DREAM BIG in this country. Thank you for being there for us through your voice and music.

HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO YOU 🙌🏼🎁

Love & Much Respect Always,

Armaan Malik ❤

At present, Arijit is in the US for his concert tour. His new tracks from the upcoming film, Ik Vaari from Raabta and Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga from Half Girlfriend, are already chartbusters.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 4:19 pm

