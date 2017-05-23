Ariana Grande after Manchester Arena attack: ‘Broken…from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry’

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Police say there are “a number of fatalities” after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in northern England on Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Police say there are “a number of fatalities” after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in northern England on Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

American pop singer Ariana Grande took to Twitter on Monday hours after an explosion took place outside Manchester Arena in UK, the concert of her venue, killing at least 19 people and injuring over 50. The 23-year-old singer tweeted: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

The explosion happened minutes after her concert concluded at around 10:30 pm (local time) when the people were moving out of the venue. “We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming. It was a huge explosion – you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out,” an eyewitness of the attack told Reuters.

Read: Celebs send love, prayers after attack at Ariana Grande concert

Grande was performing in Manchester as part of her world tour “Dangerous Woman” and is scheduled to perform at other venues in Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France after Manchester.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the singer had also issued a statement after the attack saying that she was ‘okay’. A BBC report also suggested that she was shaken and wanted to move out of the city as soon as possible.

The Greater Manchester Police has issued a statement and said that they are treating it as a ‘terrorist incident’ until they know otherwise. As per reports, UK PM Theresa May has also suspended her election campaign in the wake of the attack. She termed it an “appalling terrorist attack” and shared condolences for the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also responded to the attack and said that he was ‘pained by it’. “We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured”,” the Prime Minister said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd