Ariana Grande offers to pay for funeral of Manchester Arena victims, suspends tour

In a gesture which is being appreciated across the world, Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of 22 people who were killed after a terror attack at her concert in Manchester Arena. Reports suggest that the pop star has already reached out to the families of those killed. She has also confirmed that her Dangerous Woman tour has been cancelled till June 7.

An account dedicated to Ariana, called Ariana Updates, shared a post saying: ‘News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who’s loves ones died last night….she is gonna pay for the funerals!’ Her reps are yet to conform the news. On Monday, 22 people were killed and 64 injured when a suicide bomber detonated a device moments after Ariana ended her show.

Another statement said Ariana’s Dangerous Woman tour would be suspended until 7 June as she wants to pay “proper respects to those lost”. This means her concerts in London, Belgium, Poland and Germany have been cancelled. According to a statement by Grande’s management: “We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Earlier, Ariana had said in a tweet that she felt “broken” after the attack. After the attack, the singer had written on Twitter, “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.” The singer returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday and was seen almost in tears.

