Ariana Grande in tears as she returns home after Manchester Arena terror attack, see photos

A sobbing Ariana Grande was seen for the first time after the attack at her concert in Manchester Arena. A sobbing Ariana Grande was seen for the first time after the attack at her concert in Manchester Arena.

Hours after 22 people were killed and many injured in a suicide attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena concert, a sobbing pop star was seen returning to the US. This was the first time that Ariana was seen after the terror attack even as questions continued if she would continue with her Europe tour.

The 23-year-old was seen alighting from a private plane at an airport in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, and later met by her family members. Dressed in sweats, Ariana was tearful as she met her family as well as her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Grande had not been seen publicly since an explosion ripped through the packed Manchester Arena at the end of her performance there. Among those killed were children and teenagers. Five hours after the attack, Grande took to Twitter and said she was “so, so sorry”. She describe herself as “broken” in the aftermath of the attack.

British police have identified the man suspected of carrying out the massacre as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who was born in Manchester to parents of Libyan origin. Islamic State claimed responsibility for what it called revenge against “Crusaders,” but there appeared to be contradictions in its account of the operation.

Grande was performing in Manchester during the European leg of a tour to promote her third album, “Dangerous Woman,” which also has her scheduled to visit London, Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France in the coming weeks. Despite speculation that she would cancel the rest of the tour, no formal announcement had been made as of Tuesday. Her manager, Scooter Braun, said in a statement, “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

Grande, a native of Boca Raton, starred in the Broadway musical 13 and on the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious before releasing her solo debut album, Yours Truly. Best known for her singles Problem and Break Free, Grande is credited with having an exceptionally broad vocal range for a pop star.

