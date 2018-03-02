Odia Bhajan singer Arabinda Muduli passes away

Odia Bhajan singer Arabinda Muduli passed away after sufffering from a cardiac arrest Odia Bhajan singer Arabinda Muduli passed away after sufffering from a cardiac arrest

Noted Odia Bhajan singer Arabinda Muduli passed on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 56.

Muduli was taken to a private hospital after he complained of chest pain but he breathed his last while he was being admitted there, family sources said.

A musician, singer and lyricist, Muduli enthralled the audience with devotional songs and had won the hearts of millions of people in Odisha and elsewhere.

Born on September 1, 1961, at Khanati in Khordha district, he was a devotee of Lord Jagannath and sang only Bhajans. He was a disciple of legendary bhajan singer Bhikari Bal.

Having rendered over 3,000 songs, Muduli would be remembered for his hit bhajans like “Kala Saante Acha Kemante” and “Jaga Pain Niti Mali Phula”.

Several distinguished personalities, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, condoled the death of the Bhajan maestro. Patnaik expressed deep grief at the passing away of the renowned singer and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family.

My respectful tributes to famous odia singer Shri #ArabindaMuduli through this SandArt in Puri sea beach. He will be missed by thousands of his admirers like me. #RIP pic.twitter.com/3BFcj9oqWc — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 1, 2018

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he was deeply saddened by the death of Muduli. “May his soul rest in peace,” he said in a message. Eminent singer Pranab Patnaik described Muduli as an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath who could present rare devotional songs.

