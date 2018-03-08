AR Rahman to compose music for The Fault In Our Stars’ Hindi remake

AR Rahman and the studio had earlier teamed up for the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. AR Rahman and the studio had earlier teamed up for the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

Oscar winner A.R. Rahman is excited to compose music for Fox Star Studios’ Hindi adaptation of the 2014 hit Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been signed on to play the lead and popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra will direct the upcoming musical romance.

“When I heard the narration of the Indian adaptation of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative, I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture,” Rahman said in a statement.

The Hindi language remake of The Fault In Our Stars is produced by Fox Star Studios India and was first unveiled back in 2014. Based on John Green’s novel of the same name, The Fault In Our Stars was directed by Josh Boone and starred Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort and Nat Wolff, with Laura Dern, Sam Trammell and Willem Dafoe in supporting roles. Woodley played a 16-year-old cancer patient who attends a support group where she subsequently meets and falls in love with a cancer survivor (Elgort).

Rahman and the studio had earlier teamed up for the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. Rahman’s latest international project was Iranian director Majid Majidi’s India-set drama Beyond the Clouds.

“It is truly a hand of encouragement and boost for a debutant director like myself to have A.R. Rahman Sir on board,” said Chhabra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App