AR Rahman to perform in Chennai next month with singer Neeti Mohan

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman will perform in his homeland Tamil Nadu next month. He says the people of Tamil Nadu are always special and performing before them in his 25th year in the industry is a privilege.

After his performance at the IIFA 2017 in New York, which marked the beginning of his celebration of completing 25 years, he is set to bring back Tamil pride through the magic of his music after two years to Chennai.

The A.R. Rahman concert, presented by 7UP is an initiative by IIFA Utsavam, and will be produced by Wizcraft International Entertainment. The concert will be held here on January 12, 2018.

The music maestro will celebrate his 25-year musical journey, paying tribute to Tamil Nadu, and taking audiences through his Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Netru Indru Naalai.

“The past 25 years have been truly incredible. It has been a beautiful journey and I am grateful to my fans as I look forward to perform in Chennai, my home city. The people of Tamil Nadu are always special and performing before them in my 25th year is a privilege. I’d like to say ‘thank you’ to all of them on this occasion,” Rahman said in a statement.

The musical and visual extravaganza will feature artistes like singer Neeti Mohan, Carnatic vocalist Haricharan, multi-lingual composer Vijay Prakash and Indo-American music producer Sid Sriram. These are some of the artists who will be accompanying the maestro as he takes us through his musical expedition.

Wizcraft International director and Co-Founder Sabbas Joseph said, “We have had the opportunity to work with A.R. Rahman on several projects including the launch of Vande Mataram at the celebrations of 50 years of Indian Independence and then more recently the premiere of his 25-year celebration at the Metlife Stadium in New York.”

“The concert before his home fans is a truly exciting opportunity because they have followed and encouraged him through this entire journey and he is their pride. We are grateful to Rahman for giving us the opportunity to produce and promote this celebration.”

Vipul Prakash, Senior Vice President – Beverage Category, PepsiCo India, said: “We are honoured to present the 7Up A.R. Rahman concert in Chennai to celebrate 25 years of enchanting music that Rahman has given the world.”

“We are proud to have partnered with Rahman for the 7Up Thamizh Naattin Kural voice hunt to find seven of the state’s most vibrantly talented singers. We are excited to see these seven winners live their dream as they perform live on stage at the concert in Chennai, with the legend himself,” he added.

