AR Rahman on wearing the director’s hat for Le Musk: Filmmaking is a tough job but I loved it​

Music maestro AR Rahman has added yet another feather to his cap by making his directorial debut with Le Musk. As the title suggests the film is based on thee frangrance of musk and the protagonist is completely absorbed in the aroma. The film was shot in Rome and tells the tale of an orphaned heiress who is a part-time musician. The cast members include Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan. During a chat with indianexpress.com, the music composer shared his experience about wearing the director’s hat for the first time. The script has been written by AR Rahman and his wife Sairaa Rahman and produced by Karan Grover. It is been a collaboration between PVR with YM Movies, and Ideal Entertainment.

“Le Musk has a classical music touch to it. It has Mozart and many more classical composers. While writing the screenplay , to me it looked like this looks good when you’re listening to an Orchestra. So before shooting, I wanted to test my strength,” said AR Rahman.

Talking about his experience as a director for the first time, he said,”Filmmaking is a very tough job. It means two years of your life. I am simply reinventing the application of music through films. But music will always come first. It’s like sitting in the middle of an orchestra and performing instead of watching from the other side, I usually love doing music but this one didn’t seem so tough. We shot for 13 days and we had a great team in hand. This film is a multisensory and stereo smoking experience which I hope will enthrall you all.”

He later even confessed that he has more fun making music. On asking why he chose to shoot in Rome the composer said,”I loved everything while shooting for Le Musk. I think we shot for nearly 13 days and we had nearly 4 units. I think we have been fans of Hollywood movies, Chinese movies, European movies, but what have we given to them. We have seen all of their movies. Our movies are of our culture. So I think it is high time we also reflect our objectives our perspectives of human life across the world. And going to Rome was our idea, it is the best holiday destination, everybody wants to go there. When you watch the trailer you will understand the point of this.”

Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR, who was also in the company of the music maestro of India shared his enthusiasm about working with AR Rahman. “He was the one who took all the effort to come and meet us and introduce us to this whole new concept. Like all of you, we just loved him and have a lot of respect for what he is done, trusted him (although he had no clue of what I was doing, Rahman added) and we completely agreed with him. It’s been a great association.”

“With the release of such VR cinematic movies in India, my company can keep its promise of providing a complete immersion into the digital world with high-end technology and satiating the appetite of movie afficionados,” he added later.

One may think it is an ordinary film or a musical but this is actually different in a lot of ways. This film is not just about a hall experience or a 3D experience. It is a film that requires five of your senses to be in their best of health. While watching the film you might also smell a scent, and the overall aura might be a completely different experience for everyone.

The Academy award winner has done various international works recently. On asking him what’s the difference between the international work culture and the work culture in India he said,”Everything is changing. I feel like there are only two kinds of people. People with passion and people who are trying to do work. I just love the first kind.”

He also honestly shared that he cannot afford to have music block. “Every time a review comes out, they (critics) say it (music) is so bad. But I feel it is new every time. It takes some time to absorb,” he says.

