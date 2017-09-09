AR Rahman-led Sufi concert to be held in New Delhi

Good news for all the AR Rahman fans! Good news for all the AR Rahman fans!

Music maestro AR Rahman will headline The Sufi Route, a concert for peace, that will take place in New Delhi on November 18. The Sufi Route, by Friday Filmworks, INvision Entertainment and Invloed Matrix, has been established to encourage a holistic alternate music experience.

It will be hosted at the capital’s iconic monument – the Qutub Minar where Sufi artistes such as Nooran sisters, Mukhtiar Ali, Hans Raj Hans, Konya Turkish Music Ensemble, Dhruv Sangari and Dervish dancers will perform. The finale of the show will be headlined by Rahman.

“For me, Sufism means destroying the evil in your heart. I am grateful to the organizers for this concert. This is something I cherish very closely. The need of the time is that spirituality and love which Sufism gives should be shared in humanity,” Rahman told reporters here on Saturday.

“I’m still a student. I’m learning a lot. There are four stages – Shariat, Tariqat, Haqiqat and Marifat. I’m very fascinated by that,” he added. The Oscar winner says that he has seen the rest of the world, but feels people are lucky to be here.

“I think it’s the humanity. What we go through, help each other and share. Spirituality is not just bhajans and qawwalis, but love and actions,” said the “Jai ho” hitmaker. The Sufi Route is expected to be a global platform, with plans for Indian artistes to have an encore in Turkey in the next edition, followed by concerts in Britain and UAE.

