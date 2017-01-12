AR Rahman has an advice for Donald Trump in his ‘reimagined’ version of Urvasi Urvasi. Watch video

In the video of reimagined version of Urvasi Urvasi, Rahman is accompanied by Suresh Peters (who sang with him in the original song) and composer Ranjit Barot. In the video of reimagined version of Urvasi Urvasi, Rahman is accompanied by Suresh Peters (who sang with him in the original song) and composer Ranjit Barot.

Music maestro AR Rahman has released a ‘reimagined’ version of own composition ‘Urvasi Urvasi’ from the 1994 hit Tamil movie Kadhalan. A few days ago the Academy Award winner invited suggestions on social media for the lyrics of the reimagined version of his iconic rendition Urvasi Urvasi. The singer-composer was overwhelmed with thousands of responses from his fans and shortlisted the best ones before recording the rehashed version of the song.

The unplugged version of the song was uploaded on the Facebook page of MTV India and garnered more than 1.2 million views in less than 24 hours.

Watch | AR Rahman’s recreated version of Urvasi Urvasi

The song titled ‘Take it easy Urvasi’ has a witty side to it as it asks people to take it easy even ‘if their currency has gone useless’ (in reference to PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation). The next on Rahman’s list who needs to take it easy is the US President-elect Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. There are some other interesting puns in Tamil in the song.

In the video of the song, Rahman is accompanied by Suresh Peters (who sang with him in the original song) and composer Ranjit Barot.

It is interesting how Rahman has worked with various genres — be it Indian classical, folk to electronic music and orchestral arrangement, and touched all the right emotional chords through his various songs.

Currently, Rahman is working on the music of Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming project 2.0.

