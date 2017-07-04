AR Rahman explains how the music of Gurinder Chadha’s Partition 1947 will help change people’s perception about Partition

Gurinder Chadha with her films has always taken India to a global platform, and so has A R Rahman’s music. Gurinder Chadha with her films has always taken India to a global platform, and so has A R Rahman’s music.

The soundtrack of Gurinder Chadha’s directorial Partition: 1947 is special. A R Rahman composed the music for this film, and it is at its classical best. At the music launch event today, Rahman spoke how he finally decided on making the music for the film, and why he thinks the movie plays an important role in changing the way today’s youth looks at the historical bit of Indian Partition.

The music maestro said, “I saw the movie and then realised that there is something very special to say that we don’t know anything about. That could be one of the factors to change people’s perceptions about the Partition because the younger generation is very judgmental about the Partition. I felt it is very very important and life changing for many people. If you watch the movie, you’ll understand what it is.”

When Rahman was probed further on what kind of research went in making the music for such an important historical drama, he said, “Actually the director did it (research) for us. All I have is melodies which reflect what she (Gurinder Chhadha) wants, and she is very particular about it. We had to find a balance because we had western audience too, so we didn’t want to go too desi. We had western producers too, so we had constant recall to not make it (film’s music) too Indian. Ultimately we had all the Indian themes and it all blended very well.”

To this Gurinder added, “We recorded the music at Abbey Road Studios, where Beatles recorded their music.” Rahman also spilled a few secrets on how the music of this film is already garnering international recognition and accolades. He said, “I keep on getting these amazing kind of messages from people who’ve heard the soundtrack. The music is also shortlisted for the World Sound Record in Belgium.”

Gurinder Chadha with her films has always taken India to a global platform, and so has A R Rahman’s music. Hence, this association is expected to do wonders for Indian cinema. Gurinder is currently in India to promote the Hindi version of her film Viceroy’s House, titled Partition: 1947, starring Huma Qureshi. The film will release in India on August 18.

