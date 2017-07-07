AR Rahman delighted to be shortlisted for World Soundtrack Awards

AR Rahman has won two Oscars for his score and ‘Jai Ho’ song in the film Slumdog Millionaire. AR Rahman has won two Oscars for his score and ‘Jai Ho’ song in the film Slumdog Millionaire.

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman is delighted that his music from the film Viceroy’s House has been shortlisted for the World Soundtrack Awards, a public choice award. “Delighted to be shortlisted for the World Soundtrack Awards Public Choice Award for Viceroy’s House,” Rahman tweeted on Friday. All soundtrack and film music fans worldwide can cast their personal vote for what they consider the best soundtrack of the past 12 months. The soundtrack that gets the highest number of votes will receive the World Soundtrack Public Choice Award 2017.

Directed by Gurinder Chadha, a British filmmaker of Sikh origin, Viceroy’s House also stars Huma Qureshi, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson and late actor Om Puri. The film will release as Partition: 1947 in India on August 18. Viceroy House is based on the final days of British rule over India. Specifically, it is set in the Viceroy House (now called Rashtrapati Bhavan) and recounts what occurred inside the house as Lord Mountbatten played by Hugh Bonneville, the last Viceroy of India, oversees the transfer of power from the British to Indians. Gillian Anderson plays the role of Lady Mountbatten. Michael Gambon, known for playing Professor Dumbledore in every Harry Potter films except the first two, plays the role of General Hastings Lionel Ismay.

Delighted to be shortlisted for the World Soundtrack Awards Public Choice Award for Viceroy’s House / Partition:… http://t.co/1PeNDUM62h — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 7, 2017

A.R. Rahman has won two Academy Awards – in Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories, both for Danny Boyle-directed Slumdog Millionaire. He also won a BAFTA for the score of the same film, and two Grammys for the score and the song – again for the same film.

