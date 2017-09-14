AR Rahman’s concert in Toronto is a befitting reply to trolls

AR Rahman’s concert in Toronto will see the composer holding a separate Tamil and Hindi performance on two different days. AR Rahman’s concert in Toronto will see the composer holding a separate Tamil and Hindi performance on two different days.

AR Rahman’s film One Heart was welcomed by music lovers who got to see what happens behind the scenes of a Rahman concert. The concert film gave an insight to people about what it takes to organise a full-fledged live show with thousands of people in attendance. Now, the Mozart of Madras is set to entertain fans in Toronto, and on two days back to back. Why two days you ask? Well, AR Rahman takes into consideration all his fans’ requests. ARR has decided to have a Hindi specific concert and Tamil specific concert.

Recently, a few fans had apparently walked out of his concert in London, because the playlist consisted mostly Tamil songs.

On Twitter, fans came out in support of the musician and questioned the entitled behaviour of fans, who hadn’t even done their research about the concert. To top it all, the official playlist was released later, and contrary to claims, there were enough songs in Hindi too.

Rahman took to his Facebook account to announce the concert and also posted two different posters and wrote, “Canada…Get Ready ! Two Days..back to back..this October !”

While the Hindi concert will take place on October 20, the Tamil concert will be held on October 21.

Above all this, what is funny is the reaction that these posters are getting from fans. From people telling fans of just Hindi music to stay away on October 21 to appreciating ARR’s sense of humour, the comments are hilarious.

