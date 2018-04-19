Here are 12 of the best songs sung by Amitabh Bachchan

Not just Badumbaaa, Amitabh Bachchan has sung a lot of other popular songs as well. Not just Badumbaaa, Amitabh Bachchan has sung a lot of other popular songs as well.

Amitabh Bachchan is back behind the mic with the song Badumbaaa from his upcoming film 102 Not Out. The fun number will surely make people smile when it appears in the film that is about the relationship of a 102-year-old father who is quite fun and chilled out in comparison to his 75-year-old son, played by Rishi Kapoor, who is quite rigid in his approach.

Amitabh is more famous for his acting than he is for his singing but over the years he has lent his voice to many tracks and most of them have been loved by his fans. Be it Silsila’s “Rang Barse”, which is still a Holi favourite or Baghban’s melancholic track “Main Yahan Tu Wahan”, Big B has always managed to evoke the right emotion with his singing.

Also Read | 102 Not Out song Badumbaaa: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s antics will put a smile on your face

Here are 12 of the best tracks that Amitabh Bachchan has sung:

1. Neela Aasmaan – Silsila

With music by Shiv-Hari and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, this song appears in the film to signify the love between Amit and Chandni. Amitabh Bachchan plays a writer/poet in the film and with this track, he expresses his love for Rekha’s Chandni.

2. Rang Barse – Silsila

This song is still a Holi favourite and rightly so. While the song holds independently in the film, it comes at a point when tension is starting to rise between Amit and Chandni and their respective spouses. This song serves as a very important plot device in taking the story of the film forward.

3. Main Yahan Tu Wahan – Baghban

Sung by Amitabh Bachchan with music by Aadesh Shrivastava and lyrics by Sameer, this is a melancholic track that poignantly puts forth the pain of separation that the two characters are enduring in the film.

4. Holi Khele Raghuveera – Baghban

Another Holi song by Amitabh Bachchan and this too is a contemporary classic. This song appears early on the in the film and is a fun track that lightens up every Holi party. 5. Mere Angne Mein – Laawaris Composed by Kalyanji Anandji and written by Anjaan, this song is still popular even after 37 years of its release. Even the video of this song is a laughter fest as Amitabh dons different avatars. 6. Piddly Si Baatein – Shamitabh Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja gave music for this number which was penned by Swanand Kirkire. The plot of this film gave much importance to Amitabh Bachchan’s voice and so the song was also sung by Bachchan himself in this R Balki film. 7. Mere Paas Aao – Mr Natwarlal In this 1979 film, Amitabh Bachchan gave his voice for this track meant for children. The music here was composed by Rajesh Roshan and the lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi. 8. Ekla Cholo Re – Kahaani With this song, Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the writing of Rabindranath Tagore. Music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar recreated music for this new version. 9. Chalo Jane Do – Bhoothnath In this 2008 film, Amitabh Bachchan plays a ghost who resides in a mansion and becomes friends with the new occupant’s child. Their cute relationship hits a tiny bump when the kid gets upset with Bachchan’s character and it is then that Bachchan sings this melodious song to make things better between them. 10. Mere Buddy – Bhoothnath This fun track shows the friendship between Banku and Bhoothnath. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar and music by Vishal-Shekhar, this song perfectly shows the spirit of the film. 11. Atrangi Yaari – Wazir To signify the friendship between the two characters, this song was sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar themselves. Rochak Kohli composed the music for this with lyrics by Deepak Ramola, Gurpreet Saini. 12. Rozaana – Nishabd With Amitabh Bachchan playing a man who is in love with his daughter’s friend, this film had quite a novel concept. The song Rozaana was composed by Amar Mohile with lyrics by Farhad Wadia and Sajid Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd