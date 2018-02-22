No musician wants to rehash old songs, they’re forced to do it by producers: Amit Trivedi 

Amit Trivedi said he doesn’t find it exciting to revisit someone else’s vision. Amit Trivedi said he doesn’t find it exciting to revisit someone else’s vision.

National Award-winning music composer Amit Trivedi has blamed film producers and big music labels for putting pressure on musicians to recreate old Bollywood numbers, a trend that has lately been criticised by listeners.

Over the last couple of years, there has been a rise in the remix versions of Bollywood songs from the ’80s and ’90s, with many of these tracks becoming the highlight of the albums. Many music directors have complained about the trend, saying it is a reflection of lack of originality in film music.

Calling the trend sad, Amit Trivedi said he doesn’t find it exciting to revisit someone else’s vision.

“For creators, especially for me as a composer, it is sad. It is not exciting that we have to create something that someone else has already done before. It is someone else’s baby, which we would not like to touch, because at that time it was that person’s vision. It is very difficult to do in a film format,” said the composer.

Amit Trivedi added that it is never the prerogative of a music composer to rehash an old song, and it, in fact, is always the demand of the film’s producer. A music composer merely caters to the producer or the music label’s pressure.

“The pressure is only from the producers and the labels. No composer, no singer would ever want to sing a remix. I don’t know about others but I definitely know a lot of people, who don’t want to do someone else’s songs in films.

“It’s the producers and the labels’ pressure that we are catering to. Because we are part of that (the system), we have to do that job. This question, you should all ask them – why are they doing it, trust me,’ he said.

Amit Trivedi made these remarks at the launch of his upcoming web reality show, The Remix, which is an Amazon Prime Video original. The show will see different aspiring singers and music composers team up to recreate old Hindi songs.

Trivedi said that the recreation as a theme suits this show because participating musicians add their own compositions and elements to make these songs sound like their own original music.

“Here (on the show), we have a proper format. The show is about remixes. So, it works beautifully and fantastically well here. But for films, if you ask me, it is sad,” quipped Amit Trivedi.

The Remix, which will have playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan and DJ Nucleya as the other two judges, will start streaming from March 9.

