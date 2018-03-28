American rapper Tyga to perform in Delhi on April 20

The 28-year-old American rapper Tyga is expected to perform tracks like “AYO”, “Rack city”, “Still got it”, “Make it nasty” and “Temperature” at his first ever India tour. The 28-year-old American rapper Tyga is expected to perform tracks like “AYO”, “Rack city”, “Still got it”, “Make it nasty” and “Temperature” at his first ever India tour.

Grammy nominated American rapper Tyga, who always wanted to tour in India, is set to debut in the country with a solo performance in Delhi on April 20.

Tyga will be bringing his world tour to promote his newly-released Kyoto album to India for a headlining show.

“I have always wanted to tour in India, the sounds of sights of the country are so fascinating and I’ve heard the music industry is one to watch out for,” Tyga said in a statement.

The hip-hop sensation has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Drake, Lil Wayne, Bow Wow, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa.

The 28-year-old is expected to perform tracks like “AYO”, “Rack city”, “Still got it”, “Make it nasty” and “Temperature” at his first ever India tour which will also showcases his 14-track concept album.

There will also be a pop-up sponsored by Absolut Elyx.

Arjun Jain, Founder, White Fox India, the company that was responsible for getting singer Justin Bieber to India, said: “Personally, I have always been a huge aficionado of hip-hop and rap and the demand for this genre in India is quite overwhelming but remains largely untapped.”

“This event will be very exclusive in the form of a luxury pop-up night where fans can avail the opportunity of getting up close and personal with the artiste as well as have a more intimate experience.”

