Meesha Shafi isn’t the only one, more women come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Ali Zafar

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi on Thursday came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Ali Zafar. In her post, Meesha wrote, “I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. These happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”

Meesha also mentioned that she wasn’t the only one and looks like that is the case as since then, other women have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Ali Zafar.

Journalist Maham Javaid narrates an incident on Twitter where Ali Zafar tried to kiss her cousin and pull her into a restroom with him. Maham writes, “So @itsmeeshashafi’s brave sharing of her experience reminded me of a story about @AliZafarsays from many many years ago, when Ali Zafar tried to kiss my cousin and pull my cousin into a restroom with him. Luckily my cousin’s friends were there to push Ali Zafar off”

She further writes, “We didn’t even think of telling anyone, apart from friends, or reporting him because “he’s a celebrity, no one would possibly care or listen”. And tbh over the years we forgot the story ourselves, until today. Thanks @itsmeeshashafi for reminding us that our stories matters”

Makeup artist Leena Ghani shared her story on Twitter too and wrote that while getting a selfie with Ali Zafar, she felt his hand going up her waist. At the time Leena thought she was just thinking things but Meesha’s story made her believe that she “wasn’t crazy.”

Actor Mahira Khan put out a cryptic tweet about the issue and said, “The sick mentality of those commenting on an issue as serious as sexual harassment as casually as they are just shows where the root of this problem exists – in our minds. We will continue to breed harassers for as long as we continue to desensitise this issue.”

Meanwhile, Ali Zafar has categorically denied Meesha Shafi’s allegations.

