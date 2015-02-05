Ali Zafar excited for ‘Urainge’

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar is getting pre-release jitters over his musical tribute to Peshawar attack victims through his single “Urainge”.

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar is getting pre-release jitters over his musical tribute to Peshawar attack victims through his single “Urainge”.

“Mother cried watching the video. Wife says never been more proud (of) me. Me, never been more content. You? Can’t wait to know Saturday. G night,” he tweeted.

Ali has brought together musicians, actors and sportspersons for the video of the song, which will be released Saturday.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with “Tere Bin Laden” and went on to do films like “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan” and “Chashme Baddoor”, also posted a teaser of the music video with “Pakistan will rise” message being displayed in the end.

The world was left shocked in December last year by the gruesome killing of 145 people, including 132 children in an attack by a terrorist group on an army-run school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App