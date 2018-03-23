Aga Khan announces global music prize

The Aga Khan Music Awards are scheduled to take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from March 29 to March 31, 2019. The Aga Khan Music Awards are scheduled to take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from March 29 to March 31, 2019.

The Aga Khan announced a global prize for music through the Aga Khan Music Awards scheduled to take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from March 29 to March 31, 2019. The awards will recognise creativity and enterprise in music across the world in which Muslims have a significant presence. Co-hosted by Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the Lisbon Municipality, the awards will be in addition to the Aga Khan Award for architecture and Global Pluralism awards instituted by the Aga Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App