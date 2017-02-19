After Priyanka Chopra, Monali Thakur wants to pursue singing internationally

“”I want to jump in the international market. I am trying to figure that out with my team.” “”I want to jump in the international market. I am trying to figure that out with my team.”

National award-winning singer Monali Thakur aspires to go international and collaborate with American singer Bruno Mars and American DJ duo The Chainsmokers. “I want to jump in the international market. I am trying to figure that out with my team. Its a fantastic time to collaborate with international artists and producers. I always wanted to come up with singles and do something in the West,” Monali told PTI.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has launched her own music career with an international music label. She partnered with international musicians like Pitbull and Will.i.am. Monali had sung the Bengali version of “Tune Maari Entry Yaar song from Priyanka’s film Gunday. Ask her if she would seek any help from the Quantico actress Monali says, “I have never met her personally so I don’t know what I am going to tell her.

“When we want to jump into international market we should have our own touch and it shouldn’t be like lets do American hip-hop and stuff why can’t do something that we are great at and it will be something new for the West as well.” The Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer says she would love to team up with international artists including Bruno Mars.

“Artists that I love are Bruno Mars, he is huge. I hope whenever he collaborates with Indian artists its me. He is amazing. There are The Chainsmokers (consisting of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) and so many. The most wonderful thing is they are open to collaboration,” she adds.

Monali started off as a participant in a singing reality show and is now judging a show. The Sawaar Loon singer is seen as one of the experts on a live singing reality show Rising Star which is garnering positive response from the audience. “I was hoping we get positive response as the show was a risk. I am happy that the response is good, the team has worked brilliantly in this live format. I hope the show grows more.”

Also Read: In India, we don’t critique, we criticise: Jolly LLB 2 actor Saurabh Shukla

Rising Star is a live singing reality show where audience has 79 percent control over a talent’s ability (contestants) through Colors TV app. Aired on Colors channel the show also has composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Monali is quite happy to be on the panel with these two talented experts. “Shankar sir is a legendary musician-singer, he is humble and a very chilled out person. Diljit is a talented person, he is fun sweet and simple person. Both are successful because they are wonderful people,” Monali says.