After Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran announces his visit to India

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You has become an anthem of sorts for cover singers in India and abroad. The pop singer recently announced additional cities in Asia as a part of his World Tour and so will be in Mumbai. That’s right! Ed Sheeran will be performing live and the date was recently announced on his official website. On November 19, 2017, Mumbai will see yet another live concert by an international sensation. The singer whose track “Galway Girl” released recently announced the addition of new venues like Singapore, Dubai and India.

The singer will be busy with his world tour in America till the end of September before he starts the Asia leg of the tour. This comes as a great news for Ed Sheeran fans in India. From IIT Roorkee to dance companies in Bengaluru, this artiste has inspired many to do covers of his songs and we saw some amazing work. To see the man perform live will surely be a treat for music lovers.

Further announcements about venues, tickets, or prices are yet to be made. It is unclear as to who is organising this concert, and after the haphazardly organised Justin Bieber’s concert, will parents be interested in letting ‘kids’ go to a concert? It is also interesting that Sheeran’s dates and the Coldplay concert organised last year matches. So, did we just hear about the next Global Citizen Festival? If so, who will be the other artistes performing this year? Well, we will have to wait and see.

