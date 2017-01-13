After Bengaluru, DJ David Guetta’s Mumbai concert also cancelled as police refuse permission

DJ David Guetta was slated to perform in Mumbai this evening, in Hyderabad on Saturday and in Delhi on Sunday. DJ David Guetta was slated to perform in Mumbai this evening, in Hyderabad on Saturday and in Delhi on Sunday.

Hours before it was scheduled to begin, Mumbai Police refused permission for the Electronic Dance Music concert Sunburn Arena featuring French DJ David Guetta to be held at Reliance Jio Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday.

In a brief statement, police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe said, “the concert’s organiser Percept had not completed mandatory requirements and legal formalities.”

The venue has earlier been shifted by Percept to BKC after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denied them permission to use the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Today I was supposed to play a show in #bangalore, India that unfortunately has been cancelled at the very last minute 😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/wgxqjQOzIs — David Guetta (@davidguetta) January 12, 2017

The civic body and the police’s denial of permission comes a day after Percept cancelled Guerra’s show in Bengaluru. While Percept had claimed that the police denied permission anticipating law and order problems following the molestation of women on New Year’s Eve, the police hit back at the claims, stating that the elections for the local Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) were slated to take place the same day and that organisers had applied for permission too late.

After the show was cancelled, Guetta tweeted his disappointment. “Today I was supposed to play a show in #bangalore, India that unfortunately has been cancelled at the very last minute.”

