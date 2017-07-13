Adnan Sami revealed first images of his new born daughter Medina, and she is beyond adorable. See photos

The first picture of Medina is here and Adnan Sami and his wife Roya Sami are also seen happily posing with the baby. The first picture of Medina is here and Adnan Sami and his wife Roya Sami are also seen happily posing with the baby.

Adnan Sami is a happy father. Adnan and his wife Roya Sami welcomed home a baby girl on May 8 this year, and the new parents took to Twitter to share the first pictures of the baby. The couple named her Medina, which is the second most holy city for Islam after Mecca. While Sami shared the joyous moment of his life with his many fans on his social media account earlier, he once again served his fans with the adorable clicks of the baby.

An overwhelmed Adnan shared the image with caption, “It gives me great pleasure in sharing the photos of our beloved daughter Medina with you… May God bless her always…🙏💖😊” Adnan earlier tweeted the news of the baby too. “Roya & I hv bin blessed wt an angelic baby girl. We’v named her Medina Sami Khan. Prayed for a daughter. Over Joyed!#daddyslittlegirl,” he posted then.

The first picture of Medina is here and Adnan and his wife Roya Sami are also seen happily posing with the baby. Currently they all are in Germany as Roya, who is of Afghan-German origin delivered the baby there. And since she was born in Germany, she holds a German citizenship by birth. However, Adnan and Roya can’t wait to bring their bundle of joy to Mumbai.

See first photos of Adnan Sami’s daughter Medina Sami here:

It gives me great pleasure in sharing the photos of our beloved daughter Medina with you…

May God bless her always…🙏💖😊 pic.twitter.com/FbSOPLxtqC — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 12, 2017

Welcoming his little bundle of joy to the world, Adnan said, “Medina is the most incredible thing that’s happened to us. Both Roya and I always wanted a daughter and she is already my lucky charm. I have found a new inspiration for my music through her and she is going to be the centre of my world.”

In an interview with Bombay Times, Adnan revealed, “Whenever I would hear about the incredible relationship between a father and a daughter, I would tell myself, ‘Hota hoga.. aisi kya baat hai? (It might be possible, what’s so great about it?)’ But only after experiencing it myself did I realise how really beautiful it is.”

The actor was also asked if the baby is more like him or like Roya, and he said, “I think she has got the best of both her parents. She has beautiful blue eyes like her mother. And she cannot sleep without music, so she has inherited that from me.”

Also see earlier tweet of new father Adnan Sami:

Roya & I hv bin blessed wt an angelic baby girl. We’v named her Medina Sami Khan. Prayed for a daughter. Over Joyed!#daddyslittlegirl 🙏🍼👼💝 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 9, 2017

Adnan added that he has been singing all kinds of songs and lullabies to his new-born daughter. “Medina has her own singer on call. I sing her all kinds of songs and lullabies. These are once-in-a-lifetime moments. Zindagi chalti rehti hain, yeh pal kabhi laut ke nahin aayenge (Life goes on, and these moments do not come back). I’m enjoying and cherishing every moment. It’s very important to do that,” Adnan was further quoted.

In 2016, Adnan got the Indian citizenship which was followed by a lot of criticism from Pakistani media but the criticism didn’t affect him. Adnan said he will soon apply for his daughter’s citizenship too. “That is something I will do proudly for my children. Medina was born in Germany as Roya’s family is there. When I bring her to India, we will complete the necessary formalities,” said Adnan.

