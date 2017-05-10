Adnan Sami blessed with a daughter, names her Medina Sami Khan

Adnan Sami shared the happy news of becoming a father on his social media account. Adnan Sami shared the happy news of becoming a father on his social media account.

Singer-composer Adnan Sami is overjoyed as he is blessed with what he desired the most, a daughter. Sami shared the joyous moment of his life with his many fans on his social media account. Also, he didn’t mind revealing the name of his little angel as he shared the happy news.

An overwhelmed Adnan tweeted, “Roya & I hv bin blessed wt an angelic baby girl. We’v named her Medina Sami Khan. Prayed for a daughter. Over Joyed!#daddyslittlegirl.” In an interview with Pinkvilla, the singer confirmed the well-being of both the mother and the child. “Both mother and child are healthy and are doing fine,” he said.

Roya & I hv bin blessed wt an angelic baby girl. We’v named her Medina Sami Khan. Prayed for a daughter. Over Joyed!#daddyslittlegirl 🙏🍼👼💝 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 9, 2017

Welcoming his little bundle of joy to the world, Adnan said, “Medina is the most incredible thing that’s happened to us. Both Roya and I always wanted a daughter and she is already my lucky charm. I have found a new inspiration for my music through her and she is going to be the centre of my world.”

Roya Sami Khan with whom Sami got hitched in 2010 happens to be his third wife. Earlier, he married Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993 and Arab Sabah Galadari in 2001.

Trained in Indian and western classical music and known for creating magic with piano, Adnan is popular for hit non-film songs like “Kabhi to nazar milao”, “Bheegi bheegi raaton mein” and “Tera chehra”. Also, the singer has won accolades for his Bollywood numbers in movies like Ajnabee, Saathiya, Lucky: No Time for Love and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In 2016, Adnan got the Indian citizenship which was followed by a lot of criticism from Pakistani media but the criticism didn’t affect him. He maintained that people must love or hate him on the basis of his music and not on the basis of his religion and nationality.

