Adele to move back to London after only a year in her Beverly Hills mansion

Adele had to cancel the last two shows of her world tour recently. Adele had to cancel the last two shows of her world tour recently.

Singer Adele is planning to leave the US and shift to her hometown London. The “Someone like you” and “Rolling in the deep” hitmaker, who purchased a $7 million mansion in Hidden Valley, Beverly Hills, last year, is giving it up to return to London and live there permanently with her husband Simon Konecki and their four-year-old son Angelo, reports dailystar.co.uk.

“Adele feels Los Angeles is not quite the place she thought it was. Back here in London, she has her family and close friends who are so important to her,” said a source. This comes after the 29-year-old pulled out of her final shows in London last month due to damaged vocal cords. Prior to this, Adele was considering moving to London when Donald Trump won the election last year and became the US President.

Adele had recently cancelled her Wembley, London shows after she had damaged her vocal cords. Those were the final two shows of her world tour. “To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement,” she had written on a note published on social media. She had performed a staggering 121 shows in the tour. Adele has lived in her mansion for only a year.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Adele won the Academy Award in the Best Original Song for her song ‘Skyfall’ in the movie of the same name. She released her first album called 19 in 2008. She cemented herself with her next album called 21 which gave her world fame and her most popular songs like “Rolling in the deep” and ” Someone like you”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App