Adele finally confirms her marriage to longtime boyfriend Simon Konecki

Grammy-winning singer Adele has confirmed that she is married to Simon Konecki. At a concert in Brisbane, Australia this weekend, Adele said she is “married now,” reported Entertainment Tonight. Adele, 28, made the revelation while introducing her ballad Someone Like You.

“I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth and I am addicted to that feeling.

“Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person,” she said. Adele and Konecki have been together for more than five years and at the 2017 Grammys last month, the songstress had thanked her “husband” in an acceptance speech, fueling longtime speculation that she and Konecki, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Angelo, had quietly gotten married.

Meanwhile, Adele swept the Grammy Awards this year, taking home statuettes for the top prizes – album, record and song of the year – in a shock, history-making victory over Beyonce on a night marked by political statements and emotional tributes. Instead of sounded happy, Adele sounded almost sorry during her acceptance speech.

“My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you,” the British singer said to Beyonce, seated in the front row, as she accepted her award. “I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humble and very grateful. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. This album for me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, was so monumental,” she added.